Left Menu

Cosmos 2553: A Ticking Time Bomb in Space?

The Russian satellite Cosmos 2553, believed to be linked to a nuclear anti-satellite weapon program, appears to be malfunctioning. U.S. analysts report erratic spinning, suggesting operational failure. While intended for research, its purpose raises concerns amid escalating military tensions in space. The U.S. continues monitoring potential threats from Russian space activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 00:26 IST
Cosmos 2553: A Ticking Time Bomb in Space?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An enigmatic Russian satellite, identified as Cosmos 2553, has drawn attention for its unruly behavior in space. U.S. officials believe it is linked to nuclear anti-satellite weapon development.

Launched before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the satellite's spinning suggests operational failures, marking a potential setback for Moscow's space weapons ambitions.

Despite Russian denial of weaponry intentions, the satellite's presence in a high-radiation zone has been seen as a development tool, increasing international scrutiny amidst heightened military space tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025