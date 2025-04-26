Cosmos 2553: A Ticking Time Bomb in Space?

An enigmatic Russian satellite, identified as Cosmos 2553, has drawn attention for its unruly behavior in space. U.S. officials believe it is linked to nuclear anti-satellite weapon development.

Launched before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the satellite's spinning suggests operational failures, marking a potential setback for Moscow's space weapons ambitions.

Despite Russian denial of weaponry intentions, the satellite's presence in a high-radiation zone has been seen as a development tool, increasing international scrutiny amidst heightened military space tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)