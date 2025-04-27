Left Menu

IIT-Madras: Pioneering Non-Destructive Evaluation for Industrial and Social Transformation

IIT-Madras is spearheading Non-Destructive Evaluation (NDE) with its Centre of Excellence in Industrial Assets and Process Management. Utilizing advanced technology, the center enhances industrial safety and efficiency while fostering startups and collaboration, aiming for global top-five status by 2026.

IIT-Madras is making waves on the global stage with its expertise in Non-Destructive Evaluation (NDE). This innovative field allows the inspection of industrial assets without causing damage, using technologies like infrared, X-rays, and drones to ensure optimal performance and safety.

The institution's Centre of Excellence aims to slash operating costs, boost safety, and extend asset life, while also providing an economic boost by converting research into commercially viable startups. Leading professors are at the helm, leveraging industry partnerships to drive technological breakthroughs.

With partnerships spanning Tata Steel, Boeing, and global universities, IIT-Madras is targeting to be a top-five global research center in NDE by 2026, creating thousands of jobs and fostering innovation that impacts multiple sectors, including healthcare and infrastructural development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

