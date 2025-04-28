Left Menu

European Stocks Surge Amid Trade Hopes and Earnings Anticipation

European shares rose with the STOXX 600 index up 0.4%. Investors eye tariff talks and key earnings data, though U.S.-China trade tensions persist. European favorites include HSBC, Societe Generale, and Barclays, while Apple and Microsoft lead U.S. company interest. Deliveroo's shares increased post DoorDash offer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 14:34 IST
European Stocks Surge Amid Trade Hopes and Earnings Anticipation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares continued their upward trajectory on Monday, benefiting from positive developments in trade talks and upcoming earnings reports. The STOXX 600 index, a key benchmark, recorded a 0.4% rise early in the trading session.

Key regional markets, including Germany, France, Spain, and the UK, followed suit with gains between 0.3% and 0.5%, buoyed by easing U.S.-China trade tensions, despite mixed signals from both governments. Scott Bessent, U.S. Treasury Secretary, acknowledged the lack of recent tariff discussions with China, while Beijing countered claims of ongoing negotiations.

Market analysts highlight investor preference for European stocks over U.S. options as reports from giants like Apple and Microsoft loom. Meanwhile, Europe's financial sector sees movement with both large and niche players making strategic moves, including Deliveroo's 16.3% stock surge after DoorDash's buyout proposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025