EC-Council Invests $100 Million in Cybersecurity Innovation
EC-Council, a leader in cybersecurity education, is investing $100 million to drive the development of next-gen technologies. This initiative will prioritize companies that demonstrate high growth potential and technical innovation. The goal is to create a global ecosystem of cybersecurity innovation accessible to businesses worldwide.
EC-Council, a global leader in cybersecurity education and training, has announced a transformative $100 million investment aimed at reshaping the digital security landscape. This funding will target the development of next-generation technologies to fortify global digital defenses.
The investment will focus on companies with high growth potential and exceptional technical innovation. Organizations led by EC-Council certified professionals or employing them in key roles will receive priority, reflecting EC-Council's dedication to expertise-driven evolution in cybersecurity.
Jay Bavisi, Group President of EC-Council, emphasizes the initiative's objective to provide not only financial support but also mentorship and strategic guidance to emerging cybersecurity firms. This move builds on EC-Council's legacy of leading cybersecurity training and certification, which has become a benchmark in the field.
