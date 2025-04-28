EC-Council Invests $100 Million in Cybersecurity Innovation

EC-Council, a global leader in cybersecurity education and training, has announced a transformative $100 million investment aimed at reshaping the digital security landscape. This funding will target the development of next-generation technologies to fortify global digital defenses.

The investment will focus on companies with high growth potential and exceptional technical innovation. Organizations led by EC-Council certified professionals or employing them in key roles will receive priority, reflecting EC-Council's dedication to expertise-driven evolution in cybersecurity.

Jay Bavisi, Group President of EC-Council, emphasizes the initiative's objective to provide not only financial support but also mentorship and strategic guidance to emerging cybersecurity firms. This move builds on EC-Council's legacy of leading cybersecurity training and certification, which has become a benchmark in the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)