Pegatron Launches Cutting-Edge Smart Factory in Batam

Pegatron, a leading technology company, has opened a new smart manufacturing facility in Batam, Indonesia. Collaborating with Telkomsel, Indonesia's top telecom provider, Pegatron integrates AI, automation, and 5G technology to enhance production and connectivity, marking a significant step in its global digital transformation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Batam | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 16:53 IST
Pegatron, a prominent global technology firm, has unveiled its state-of-the-art smart manufacturing facility in Batam, Indonesia. This cutting-edge factory represents a major leap in the company's digital transformation initiative, leveraging Artificial Intelligence, automation, and 5G technology to bolster production efficiency and connectivity.

In a strategic partnership with Telkomsel, Indonesia's leading digital telecommunications provider, Pegatron has implemented a Standalone (SA) 5G Private Network to ensure secure, high-speed communication across its manufacturing operations. The collaboration extends to deploying 1,200 SIM cards to facilitate Internet of Things (IoT) devices, enhancing real-time monitoring and operational productivity.

The initiative marks a pivotal moment for Indonesia, as highlighted by Adis Alifiawan of the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology. The project positions Indonesia as both a consumer and innovator in the global tech landscape, while Pegatron's Batam facility underscores its dedication to sustainability, innovation and workforce development.

