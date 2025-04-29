Foxconn's Meteoric Rise: Doubling Revenue and Expanding Workforce in India

Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn has more than doubled its revenue in India to over USD 20 billion in the fiscal year 2024-25, a substantial increase attributed to a rise in iPhone production, sources say.

The company has ramped up its workforce by 65% to approximately 80,000 employees, according to industry insiders. Despite inquiries, Foxconn has remained tight-lipped.

India recently celebrated a milestone, with mobile phone exports exceeding Rs 2 lakh crore, driven mainly by iPhone exports. Foxconn's expansion plans in India include setting up a new facility near Bangalore and exploring a venture with the UP government. Additionally, Foxconn is venturing into semiconductor production through a joint venture with HCL.

