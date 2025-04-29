Left Menu

Ferrari Unveils the 296 Speciale: A Thrilling Leap Toward Electrification

Ferrari has introduced its new 296 Speciale and a convertible version, preparing for its foray into fully electric vehicles. These plug-in hybrids enhance performance and remain exclusive to the brand's loyal clientele. Deliveries begin next year, with prices ranging significantly depending on the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:02 IST
Ferrari Unveils the 296 Speciale: A Thrilling Leap Toward Electrification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, Ferrari unveiled the new 296 Speciale and its convertible version, refreshing its hybrid lineup as part of its strategic entry into the electric vehicle market. The car debuts ahead of Ferrari's first fully electric vehicle, set for an October launch.

Featuring a design based on the 2021 Ferrari 296, the 296 Speciale boasts reduced weight, increased power, and enhanced aerodynamics. It is aimed specifically at devoted Ferrari enthusiasts seeking the ultimate driving thrill, rather than an expanded customer base.

Equipped with a three-litre, six-cylinder engine producing 700 horsepower, augmented by a 180-horsepower electric motor, the 296 Speciale will hit European markets with prices starting at 407,000 euros, while U.S. pricing remains under discussion due to recent tariff responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025