Ferrari Unveils the 296 Speciale: A Thrilling Leap Toward Electrification

On Tuesday, Ferrari unveiled the new 296 Speciale and its convertible version, refreshing its hybrid lineup as part of its strategic entry into the electric vehicle market. The car debuts ahead of Ferrari's first fully electric vehicle, set for an October launch.

Featuring a design based on the 2021 Ferrari 296, the 296 Speciale boasts reduced weight, increased power, and enhanced aerodynamics. It is aimed specifically at devoted Ferrari enthusiasts seeking the ultimate driving thrill, rather than an expanded customer base.

Equipped with a three-litre, six-cylinder engine producing 700 horsepower, augmented by a 180-horsepower electric motor, the 296 Speciale will hit European markets with prices starting at 407,000 euros, while U.S. pricing remains under discussion due to recent tariff responses.

