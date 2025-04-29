Left Menu

Wadhwani Foundation and ANRF Forge Landmark Rs 1,400-Crore Pact for Innovation

The Wadhwani Foundation has announced a significant Rs 1,400-crore collaboration with entities like ANRF to foster research and innovation in India. The initiative includes the establishment of two superhubs and 10 WIN centres, aiming to convert research into startups, supported by significant financial and technological investments.

The Wadhwani Foundation on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious Rs 1,400-crore collaboration with several key entities, including the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), to boost research and innovation in India. The foundation's contribution of over Rs 700 crore will be bolstered by matching funds from ANRF, IIT Kanpur, and IIT Bombay, establishing two pivotal superhubs, AICTE, and 10 Wadhwani Innovation Network (WIN) centres of excellence.

This pathbreaking partnership was formalized during YUGM, an event graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the significance of this government-supported and privately-backed research funding model as a transformative moment for the country's innovation culture.

President and Global CEO of Wadhwani Foundation, Ajay Kela, emphasized the focus on emerging technologies such as AI, synthetic biology, and quantum computing, aiming to translate research into startups and job creation. Romesh Wadhwani, Founder of the Wadhwani Foundation, accentuated the expansion of their Innovation Network, leveraging the Genie AI platform and national expertise.

