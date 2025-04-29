Tariffs and Trade: Amazon's Standoff with the White House

Amazon has firmly denied allegations that it intended to disclose U.S. tariff costs on its website, following claims made by the White House. The administration described the alleged move as a 'hostile and political act.' Amazon reiterated it never planned to list tariffs on its retail space.

The e-commerce giant, which saw a minor dip in its premarket shares, clarified that the proposal to list import charges was only considered for its Amazon Haul store and never received approval. The store, enabling low-cost purchases from Chinese sellers, remains unaffected by these discussions.

Amid growing trade tensions under President Trump, changes to U.S. tariffs could significantly impact consumer goods. This comes as Trump tightens trade regulations, affecting merchants relying on low-value Chinese imports. Meanwhile, the White House criticized Amazon's alleged connections with a Chinese group, urging Americans to support domestic manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)