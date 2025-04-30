Left Menu

Pakistan Warns of Imminent Indian Military Strike

Pakistan's information minister Attaullah Tarar announced that credible intelligence suggests India plans a military strike within 24 to 36 hours. The alleged threat uses the Pahalgam incident as a pretext. He assured that any aggression would be met with a decisive response and India will bear responsibility for regional consequences.

Updated: 30-04-2025 02:45 IST
In a concerning development, Pakistan's information minister Attaullah Tarar has warned of an imminent military strike by India within the next 24 to 36 hours.

According to Tarar, the threat is based on intelligence that points to the Pahalgam incident as a false pretext for potential aggression.

He emphasized that any act of aggression from India would be countered with a decisive response and underlined that India would be held accountable for any severe consequences in the region.

