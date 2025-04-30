Pakistan Warns of Imminent Indian Military Strike

In a concerning development, Pakistan's information minister Attaullah Tarar has warned of an imminent military strike by India within the next 24 to 36 hours.

According to Tarar, the threat is based on intelligence that points to the Pahalgam incident as a false pretext for potential aggression.

He emphasized that any act of aggression from India would be countered with a decisive response and underlined that India would be held accountable for any severe consequences in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)