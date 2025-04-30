South Korea Seeks Exemption from U.S. Tariffs

In a strategic move to mitigate economic pressure, South Korean Industry Ministry officials are heading to Washington for pivotal talks with U.S. Trade Representatives regarding recently imposed tariffs.

The discussions, labeled as 'technical' by Seoul, aim to explore avenues for exemptions from tariffs and import duties on critical goods such as automobiles and steel, crucial to South Korea's exports.

This development follows the U.S. administration's decision to levy tariffs that could significantly impact South Korean businesses, particularly those dealing in steel and automotive industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)