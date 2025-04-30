South Korea Seeks Exemption from U.S. Tariffs
South Korean Industry Ministry officials are set to visit Washington to engage in technical discussions with U.S. Trade Representatives. Their goal is to negotiate exemptions from U.S. tariffs, specifically targeting reciprocal tariffs and import duties affecting South Korean automobiles and steel products, as announced by the Trump administration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 09:02 IST
In a strategic move to mitigate economic pressure, South Korean Industry Ministry officials are heading to Washington for pivotal talks with U.S. Trade Representatives regarding recently imposed tariffs.
The discussions, labeled as 'technical' by Seoul, aim to explore avenues for exemptions from tariffs and import duties on critical goods such as automobiles and steel, crucial to South Korea's exports.
This development follows the U.S. administration's decision to levy tariffs that could significantly impact South Korean businesses, particularly those dealing in steel and automotive industries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump administration freezes USD 2.2 billion in grants to Harvard after university defies its demands over campus protests, reports AP.
Trump Administration Freezes $2 Billion: Clash with Harvard Over Diversity and Antisemitism
Harvard Faces Off Against Trump Administration Over Federal Funding and Academic Freedom
Democrats Bracing for Legal Battles Amid Trump Administration Tensions
Trump Administration Intensifies Tariff Investigations on Key Imports