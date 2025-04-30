PSAG Technologies Welcomes Ashok Sahdev to Propel Global Expansion

In a strategic move to bolster its global expansion, PSAG Technologies has announced the appointment of Ashok Sahdev as Independent Director for Strategic Alliances & Growth. With a formidable 35-year career at industry giants like Accenture and IBM, Sahdev's expertise in alliance-building and stakeholder management is set to be a pivotal asset for the company.

Known for his successful leadership in multi-million-dollar consulting engagements across regions such as Asia-Pacific and Europe, Sahdev's tech-savvy approach and ability to foster high-performing teams have been lauded by PSAG's CEO, Sachin Nagi. 'Ashok's vast experience and strategic insights align perfectly with our vision for SOLFI,' said Nagi.

PSAG's flagship product, SOLFI, offers seamless Salesforce integrations, and Sahdev's role will be critical in forging key partnerships to enhance its reach. As part of PSAG's new chapter, Sahdev aims to innovate and expand the company's market presence, ensuring the company's steady climb in the realm of Salesforce solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)