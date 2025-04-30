Left Menu

Airtel-Blinkit SIM Delivery Stalls Amid Compliance Queries

Airtel's partnership with Blinkit for a SIM card home delivery service is currently on hold as the Department of Telecommunications queries compliance with existing self-KYC processes. Originally announced for quick delivery across major Indian cities, the service's status remains uncertain, with no official response from either company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 14:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The highly anticipated Blinkit-Airtel SIM card home delivery service has been abruptly put on hold, as the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) raises questions about compliance with standard self-KYC processes.

This unexpected halt, confirmed by sources, follows an enthusiastic announcement of the service, which promised SIM card delivery within ten minutes across 16 major Indian cities. The DoT's communication emphasized strict adherence to existing KYC norms, a critical aspect yet to be clarified by Airtel and Blinkit.

Despite the optimistic rollout plans, which included nationwide expansion, the current suspension casts uncertainty over the initiative. Neither Airtel nor Blinkit has commented on the situation, leaving questions about the service's future lingering among eager consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

