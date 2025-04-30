Airtel-Blinkit SIM Delivery Stalls Amid Compliance Queries

The highly anticipated Blinkit-Airtel SIM card home delivery service has been abruptly put on hold, as the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) raises questions about compliance with standard self-KYC processes.

This unexpected halt, confirmed by sources, follows an enthusiastic announcement of the service, which promised SIM card delivery within ten minutes across 16 major Indian cities. The DoT's communication emphasized strict adherence to existing KYC norms, a critical aspect yet to be clarified by Airtel and Blinkit.

Despite the optimistic rollout plans, which included nationwide expansion, the current suspension casts uncertainty over the initiative. Neither Airtel nor Blinkit has commented on the situation, leaving questions about the service's future lingering among eager consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)