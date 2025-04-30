Trade War Impacts Surgery Drug Tariffs

Australia’s CSL Ltd is strategizing the status of its surgical drugs concerning China's heavy tariffs on U.S.-made goods, aiming to lessen the trade war's impact. CSL hopes to secure tariff exemptions akin to concessions granted on select products amid the tense economic standoff between Beijing and Washington.

In a statement to Reuters, CSL mentioned their efforts to confirm if their critical medicines qualify for such exemptions. Companies like CSL, along with Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical and Spanish firm Grifols, have invested in U.S. manufacturing for human albumin, key in medical treatments such as cardiac surgery and sepsis.

CSL emphasizes that most of its albumin for China originates outside the U.S., with recent regulatory pursuits for Australian manufacturing. This diversification aims to ensure consistency in supply despite the trade uncertainties. Meanwhile, other firms remain tight-lipped about possible concessions, as China's government and agencies have yet to comment further on exemption statuses.

