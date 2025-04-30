German Inflation Eases, Setting Stage for ECB Rate Cuts
April saw a drop in German inflation to 2.2%, supporting the European Central Bank's potential decision to implement further interest rate cuts. Core inflation, however, rose slightly to 2.9%. This economic shift aligns with euro zone projections and shows policymakers are optimistic about reducing rates in June.
German inflation figures released on Wednesday indicated a reduction to 2.2% for April, surpassing analyst expectations and fueling the debate at the European Central Bank about further interest rate reductions.
This comes as the euro zone is poised to see its inflation rate decrease, with April figures anticipated to reflect a 2.1% rate. Policymakers at the ECB are currently considering interest rate cuts in June, in light of this downward trend.
Despite the overall decrease, core inflation—which omits volatile food and energy costs—saw an uptick to 2.9% from March's 2.6%. This mixed data adds complexity to decision-making processes at the ECB.
(With inputs from agencies.)
