Wall Street Woes: Economic Contraction Sparks Market Plunge

Wall Street's primary indexes took a hit Wednesday as the U.S. economy experienced its first contraction in three years. This comes amid rising concerns about the broader implications of American tariffs and ongoing global trade conflicts.

New data showed slower-than-expected growth in private payrolls for April, alongside a slight annual increase in the personal consumption expenditure index, the Federal Reserve's inflation gauge of choice. These developments add to the uncertainty clouding the economic outlook, as the impacts of the Trump administration's trade policies begin to manifest.

Markets staggered, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 699.90 points, or 1.73%, to 39,827.72, and the S&P 500 losing 113.47 points, or 2.04%, to 5,447.36. The Nasdaq Composite also fell by 449.75 points, or 2.58%, to 17,011.57. Consumer discretionary and information technology sectors were notably affected, down 3.6% and 2.3% respectively.

