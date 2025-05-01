Left Menu

Delayed Diplomacy: U.S.-Iran Talks in Limbo

The planned fourth round of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks in Rome has been postponed. According to a source, the timing and location of the talks remain unconfirmed but are anticipated soon. Oman announced the rescheduling due to logistical reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 20:23 IST
Delayed Diplomacy: U.S.-Iran Talks in Limbo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The planned fourth round of nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran, originally slated for Saturday in Rome, has not been confirmed and is now postponed, according to a source familiar with the situation. The timing and location for the continuation of these talks remain uncertain but are anticipated in the near future.

Oman's earlier announcement that the U.S.-Iran nuclear discussions were provisionally planned for Rome has been reevaluated. The planned meeting has been pushed back due to logistical challenges, as confirmed by sources close to the negotiations.

The delay comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to address nuclear-related concerns, with both parties seeking to establish new meeting arrangements soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AGI progress is an illusion without clear definitions and benchmarks

Infodemic under the microscope: How pandemic misinformation spread faster than facts

Next phase of AI in education: From static models to dynamic agents

AI in law enforcement faces accountability crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025