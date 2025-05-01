Delayed Diplomacy: U.S.-Iran Talks in Limbo
The planned fourth round of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks in Rome has been postponed. According to a source, the timing and location of the talks remain unconfirmed but are anticipated soon. Oman announced the rescheduling due to logistical reasons.
The planned fourth round of nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran, originally slated for Saturday in Rome, has not been confirmed and is now postponed, according to a source familiar with the situation. The timing and location for the continuation of these talks remain uncertain but are anticipated in the near future.
Oman's earlier announcement that the U.S.-Iran nuclear discussions were provisionally planned for Rome has been reevaluated. The planned meeting has been pushed back due to logistical challenges, as confirmed by sources close to the negotiations.
The delay comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to address nuclear-related concerns, with both parties seeking to establish new meeting arrangements soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
