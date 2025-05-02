Left Menu

Apple's Strategic Shift: Navigating Trade Wars and Supply Chain Overhauls

Apple's stock dropped by 5% following a reduction in its stock buyback program, influenced by a $900 million tariffs-related cost in the ongoing U.S.-China trade war. The company is restructuring its supply chain to include India and the U.S. to mitigate risks and maintain market stability.

Updated: 02-05-2025 19:40 IST
Apple shares fell by 5% on Friday, spurred by a decision to trim its stock buyback program amid mounting costs related to U.S. tariffs on China. CEO Tim Cook highlighted a significant $900 million tariff-related hit to costs, set against the backdrop of a turbulent Sino-U.S. trade war.

As the threat of rising import costs looms, Apple is adapting its strategy to cushion the impact of potential supply-chain disruptions. The company is reducing its buyback authorization by $10 billion, a move signaling its intent to preserve cash amidst the uncertainty. This rare pullback contrasts with Apple's typical pattern of maintaining or increasing repurchase levels.

Apple is also shifting its supply chain away from China, with plans to source more components from the U.S. and expand operations in India. This strategic pivot aims to sidestep tariffs and bolster Apple's market presence in emerging economies. The company reported quarterly sales of $95.36 billion and modest revenue growth prospects.

