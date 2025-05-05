Left Menu

BrandPipal: NLB Services' New Venture Into Marketing and Branding

NLB Services has launched BrandPipal, a full-service marketing and employer branding firm targeting $25 million revenue in five years. It aims to provide integrated marketing services and cater to various global markets, helping clients build scalable and authentic brands through data-driven decision-making and creative storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 11:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

NLB Services has announced the launch of BrandPipal, a comprehensive marketing and employer branding firm. The launch signifies the company's strategic shift beyond its core talent solutions into the booming Martech and branding sectors.

Aimed at generating USD 25 million in revenue over the next five years, BrandPipal will function as an independent entity, offering a range of integrated marketing services to global capability centres, B2B enterprises, and technology startups.

The initiative will address sector-specific needs, enhancing company profiles using data-driven strategies and creative storytelling, according to CEO Sachin Alug. Ashima Kakar, co-founder and head of marketing at NLB Services, will oversee BrandPipal's dedicated team of over 75 professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

