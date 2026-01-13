Left Menu

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: No RAC, Digital Transactions Only

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train will not offer RAC or partially confirmed tickets, with a minimum chargeable distance of 400 km. Scheduled to launch on January 17, 2026, the train will travel the Guwahati-Kolkata route, featuring digital-only transactions and specific reservation quotas. Officials anticipate minor amendments in the fare structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Vande Bharat Sleeper train, which will operate without provision for RAC or partially confirmed tickets, is set to launch on January 17, 2026, on the Guwahati-Kolkata route. The Railway Board announced a minimum chargeable distance of 400 km and confirmed details regarding fare structure.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed the tentative fares for AC 1, AC 2, and AC 3 classes, amounting to Rs 1,520, Rs 1,240, and Rs 960 for distances below 400 km. Beyond this, fares increase incrementally based on per-kilometre rates. Transactions for tickets and refunds will be digital-only, adhering to modern payment practices.

The circular also specified reservation quotas for Ladies, Persons with Disabilities, Senior Citizens, and Duty Pass holders. Officials noted that the commercial run of the train could start soon after its launch, with potential minor amendments communicated to the public through subsequent circulars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

