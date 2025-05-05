Greg Abel Set to Lead Berkshire Hathaway: A New Era Begins

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., the multinational conglomerate, has announced a significant leadership transition. The legendary investor Warren Buffett will recommend Greg Abel to take over as CEO effective January 1, 2026. While this marks the end of Buffett's long tenure as CEO, he will remain actively involved in the company by continuing to serve as Chairman of the Board.

The decision to appoint Greg Abel, currently the company's Vice Chairman of Non-Insurance Business Operations, comes with unanimous support from the board. This endorsement highlights the board's confidence in Abel's abilities to steer the company into its next phase of growth and innovation.

This leadership change signals a new chapter for Berkshire Hathaway as it continues to build on its robust legacy under Abel's guidance. Observers and stakeholders alike are keenly watching how Abel's leadership will shape the future strategy and operations of the renowned conglomerate.

(With inputs from agencies.)