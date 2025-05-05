Left Menu

India Launches Programme to Boost Deep-Tech Innovation for Start-Ups

India announces a 'small business deep-tech innovation' programme to empower start-ups and MSMEs. The Anusandhan National Research Foundation will support this initiative, aiming to foster AI-led innovations and share research infrastructure. The program seeks to democratize research capabilities and enhance collaboration with universities and industry.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is taking a significant step towards fostering innovation with the launch of a 'small business deep-tech innovation' programme. This initiative is designed to empower start-ups and MSMEs, enabling them to scale breakthrough technologies for practical applications.

The Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) will spearhead this initiative. Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the need for bold, science-driven growth and innovations during a recent review meeting. Discussions included the evolving role of ANRF and ongoing national missions.

At the meeting, ANRF's ambitious vision was unveiled, focusing on catalytic funding and integration with private industry, alongside strategic missions inspired by global models. The foundation aims to create a digital platform to offer start-ups and academia access to underutilized facilities, democratizing research capabilities across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

