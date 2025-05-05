India Launches Programme to Boost Deep-Tech Innovation for Start-Ups

India is taking a significant step towards fostering innovation with the launch of a 'small business deep-tech innovation' programme. This initiative is designed to empower start-ups and MSMEs, enabling them to scale breakthrough technologies for practical applications.

The Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) will spearhead this initiative. Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the need for bold, science-driven growth and innovations during a recent review meeting. Discussions included the evolving role of ANRF and ongoing national missions.

At the meeting, ANRF's ambitious vision was unveiled, focusing on catalytic funding and integration with private industry, alongside strategic missions inspired by global models. The foundation aims to create a digital platform to offer start-ups and academia access to underutilized facilities, democratizing research capabilities across the country.

