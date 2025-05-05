ESA Evaluates U.S. Budget's Impact on Moon Collaboration

The European Space Agency (ESA) announced on Monday that it is evaluating the implications of U.S. budget proposals which include significant cuts to NASA's moon programs that involve European participation. Despite the financial uncertainties, ESA maintains its willingness to collaborate with the U.S. space agency.

In light of the proposed budget reductions, ministers from ESA's governing council are set to convene in June. During this meeting, they will explore various 'potential actions and alternative scenarios' to address these fiscal challenges, according to an official statement released by the 22-nation alliance.

This development highlights the importance of transatlantic cooperation in space exploration, underscoring the need for strategic dialogues to navigate budgetary constraints while advancing scientific goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)