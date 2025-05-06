Left Menu

India Emerges as a Global Tech Hub with Apple's Strategic Shift

Union telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced at the Bharat Telecom event that Apple is set to source the majority of its iPhones sold in the US from India. This strategic move is bolstered by India's burgeoning telecom equipment market and ongoing semiconductor mission, positioning the country as a leading tech hub.

In a significant shift for the global tech industry, India's telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia revealed plans at the Bharat Telecom event that Apple will begin sourcing most of its US-sold iPhones from India. This decision aligns with India's growing prominence in electronics manufacturing, highlighting its economic and technological appeal.

Scindia emphasized the financial prudence of investing in India, citing the rise in telecom equipment production fueled by the government’s production-linked incentive scheme. He shared that significant investment has led to substantial growth in sales, exports, and job creation within the sector.

Minister of State for Telecommunications, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, acknowledged India's evolution from a major mobile phone importer in 2014 to a key global producer and exporter by 2024. Enabling this transformation further is India's robust semiconductor mission, establishing the nation as a pivotal player in electronics and system design manufacturing.

