EA's Winning Game Plan: Forecasting a Stellar Fiscal 2026

Electronic Arts projects higher fiscal 2026 bookings, outpacing Wall Street expectations. Boosted by strong sports titles and a new 'Battlefield' release, EA's share prices soared. Optimism in the gaming industry contrasts macroeconomic uncertainty. EA expects $7.60-$8 billion in bookings, surpassing this fiscal year's $7.36 billion.

Updated: 07-05-2025 01:45 IST
Electronic Arts has projected its fiscal 2026 bookings to exceed Wall Street expectations, driven by the robust performance of its sports titles and the upcoming launch of a new "Battlefield" game. The announcement sent EA's shares soaring by more than 7% in after-hours trading.

This positive outlook reflects broader optimism within the gaming industry, even as consumer spending remains volatile due to macroeconomic uncertainties tied to U.S. tariffs. Last week, Roblox raised its annual bookings forecast, further supporting this trend.

EA's CEO, Andrew Wilson, expressed confidence in the company's strong pipeline, highlighted by the highly anticipated "Battlefield" reveal. The delay of Take-Two Interactive's "Grand Theft Auto VI" could further boost EA's sales, as gamers continue to favor established franchises like EA's "FC" and "Madden NFL."

