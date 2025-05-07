Left Menu

Tredence and Snowflake Team Up to Revolutionize AI in Automotive Manufacturing

Tredence partners with Snowflake to enhance the AI Data Cloud for the automotive industry. This collaboration aims to modernize legacy systems, unify IT and operational data, and deliver AI-driven insights at scale for OEMs, suppliers, and dealers. Their solutions emphasize real-time analytics and operational efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjose | Updated: 07-05-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 10:29 IST
Tredence, a leading player in data science and AI solutions, has announced a strategic collaboration with Snowflake to revolutionize the AI Data Cloud for the manufacturing sector, focusing on tailored automotive solutions. This partnership combines Tredence's industry expertise with Snowflake's scalable platform to modernize legacy systems and enhance data unification.

Highlighting the collaboration's significance, Rakesh Sancheti, Chief Growth Officer at Tredence, emphasized the struggle automotive companies face with siloed data systems. The initiative aims to transform these disjointed data into actionable insights using smart manufacturing and supply chain solutions powered by Snowflake's AI architecture.

This groundbreaking collaboration offers a suite of tools including AI models for predictive maintenance and a command center for real-time operations. The goal is to empower automotive leaders to unlock new revenue streams, improve supply chain agility, and achieve real-time, data-driven decision-making across the automotive value chain.

