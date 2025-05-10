Navigating the Moon: GMV's Lunar GPS Revolution

In a groundbreaking development for space exploration, Spanish tech firm GMV has announced the launch of a lunar navigation system, LUPIN, designed to revolutionize how missions navigate the moon.

The GPS-like system aims to make lunar surface travel as straightforward as a city commute, drawing parallels to popular apps such as Google Maps and Waze.

This initiative is a segment of the European Space Agency's program to experiment with cutting-edge positioning, navigation, and timing techniques, reflecting a resurgence in lunar exploration interest for science, mining, and tourism prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)