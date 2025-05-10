Left Menu

Navigating the Moon: GMV's Lunar GPS Revolution

Spanish technology company GMV has introduced a new navigation system for the moon, similar to GPS. Named LUPIN, this innovation aims to enhance lunar missions by providing intuitive navigation. It is part of the European Space Agency's efforts to explore new positioning and timing techniques amid growing interest in lunar exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-05-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 02:28 IST
Navigating the Moon: GMV's Lunar GPS Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking development for space exploration, Spanish tech firm GMV has announced the launch of a lunar navigation system, LUPIN, designed to revolutionize how missions navigate the moon.

The GPS-like system aims to make lunar surface travel as straightforward as a city commute, drawing parallels to popular apps such as Google Maps and Waze.

This initiative is a segment of the European Space Agency's program to experiment with cutting-edge positioning, navigation, and timing techniques, reflecting a resurgence in lunar exploration interest for science, mining, and tourism prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

Diplomatic Moves: Strains and Dialogues Between India and Pakistan

 Global
2
Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Accusations and Denials

 Pakistan
3
U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

U.S. Ambassador Vows to Counter China's Influence in Panama

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

Diplomatic Dance: Trump's Shift and Russia's Perspective on Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation reshapes textile waste management as AI sorting systems advance

How AI is reshaping aquatic biodiversity conservation worldwide

AI catastrophe may emerge from overlapping harms

AI improves disability learning outcomes, yet leaves Global South behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025