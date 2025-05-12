Saudi Arabia's Bold AI Ambitions: Humain Launches to Lead
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the creation of Humain, a company aimed at spearheading AI development in Saudi Arabia, marking a key step in the country's Vision 2030 to diversify its economy from oil dependency. U.S.-Saudi cooperation on AI is anticipated during Trump's Gulf tour.
In a significant move towards technological advancement, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has unveiled Humain, a new company dedicated to fostering artificial intelligence in Saudi Arabia. This initiative is a cornerstone of the nation's Vision 2030 campaign to diversify its economy beyond oil reliance.
As U.S. President Donald Trump begins his Gulf tour this week, artificial intelligence is expected to dominate talks at the Saudi-U.S. investment forum in Riyadh. The kingdom aims to establish itself as a key global player in AI, aspiring to be a hub for activity beyond the United States.
Humain, helmed by bin Salman and part of the Public Investment Fund, will offer a range of AI services and products. The initiative is further bolstered by Salesforce's recent pledge to invest $500 million in Saudi-based AI projects, underscoring the country's growing potential.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The 'Trump Effect' on Australia's National Election
Trump Urges Peace, Suggests Ukraine May Give Up Crimea
Shifting Waves: Hispanic Support for Trump Faces New Challenges
Republicans Face Internal Struggle Over Trump's Agenda: Balancing Tax Cuts & Energy Initiatives
Crypto's Return: Nexo's American Comeback Amid Trump's Crypto Embrace