Saudi Arabia's Bold AI Ambitions: Humain Launches to Lead

In a significant move towards technological advancement, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has unveiled Humain, a new company dedicated to fostering artificial intelligence in Saudi Arabia. This initiative is a cornerstone of the nation's Vision 2030 campaign to diversify its economy beyond oil reliance.

As U.S. President Donald Trump begins his Gulf tour this week, artificial intelligence is expected to dominate talks at the Saudi-U.S. investment forum in Riyadh. The kingdom aims to establish itself as a key global player in AI, aspiring to be a hub for activity beyond the United States.

Humain, helmed by bin Salman and part of the Public Investment Fund, will offer a range of AI services and products. The initiative is further bolstered by Salesforce's recent pledge to invest $500 million in Saudi-based AI projects, underscoring the country's growing potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)