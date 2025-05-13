Left Menu

Sonata Software Expands with New Facility in Hyderabad: A New Era of Innovation

Sonata Software has opened a new 200,000-square-foot facility in Hyderabad’s Vamsiram Suvarna Durga Tech Park. Launched by Telangana's Chief Minister, the center aims to foster innovation, create over 5,000 tech jobs, and serve as a hub for digital engineering and advanced technology development, marking a step forward in Sonata's global expansion.

Hyderabad | Updated: 13-05-2025 12:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sonata Software, a leader in Modernization Engineering, has inaugurated a new facility in Hyderabad, increasing its global delivery capacity. Launched by Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the 200,000-square-foot center situated in the Vamsiram Suvarna Durga Tech Park aims to enhance innovation and attract digital talent globally.

This expansion highlights the company's commitment to delivering future-ready technology solutions while strengthening its footprint in the global market. Over the next three to five years, it is expected to generate more than 5,000 high-value tech jobs, becoming a hub for digital engineering and advanced technology development.

The new center is described as a testament to progressive governance and Sonata's focus on sophisticated technology development. Equipped with innovation labs and collaborative zones, it will support the provision of AI, machine learning, and cloud solutions on a global scale, fostering a culture of innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

