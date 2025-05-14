Left Menu

India's Semiconductor Leap: HCL-Foxconn Plant Boosts Domestic Tech

The Union Cabinet has approved a Rs 3,706 crore semiconductor plant at Jewar, Uttar Pradesh. The HCL-Foxconn joint venture will produce 3.6 crore chips monthly, meeting 40% of India's capacity. This plant, expected to be operational by 2027, will significantly boost India's electronics manufacturing sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 16:21 IST
India's Semiconductor Leap: HCL-Foxconn Plant Boosts Domestic Tech
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has taken a significant step forward with the approval of a Rs 3,706 crore semiconductor plant in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, announced by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday.

Set to be established by the HCL-Foxconn joint venture, the plant will focus on manufacturing display driver chips, integral to mobile phones, laptops, and automobiles. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the plant's capacity to produce 3.6 crore chips monthly, with operations expected to commence by 2027.

This development marks a substantial stride in India's technology sector, potentially fulfilling 40% of the country's needs and generating employment for 2,000 people. As Foxconn is an industry leader, this move is anticipated to encourage further growth and investment in India's electronics manufacturing industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025