India's Leap into 6G Technology: A Revolutionary Path Ahead

India is making significant strides in the realm of 6G technology. Union Minister of State for Telecom Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani announced at the BHARAT 6G 2025 conference that the nation is among the top six globally in 6G patent filings, with over 111 research projects funded amounting to Rs 300 crore.

The minister highlighted the transformative promise of 6G technology, which will employ TeraHertz frequency bands to achieve data rates up to 1 terabit per second—100 times faster than 5G. As India moves towards becoming a global technology leader, its success with 6G development could define its economic prosperity for decades.

Expected to create new industries, 6G technology has the potential to add USD 1 trillion to India's economy by 2035. Moreover, indigenous 6G advancements would ensure secure communication systems developed within the country, further solidifying its technological autonomy.

