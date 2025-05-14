Left Menu

India's Leap into 6G Technology: A Revolutionary Path Ahead

India is increasingly becoming a leader in 6G technology, with over 111 research projects funded at Rs 300 crore. The nation is among the top six in 6G patent filings and aims to create new industries, adding USD 1 trillion to its economy by 2035.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 16:26 IST
India's Leap into 6G Technology: A Revolutionary Path Ahead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is making significant strides in the realm of 6G technology. Union Minister of State for Telecom Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani announced at the BHARAT 6G 2025 conference that the nation is among the top six globally in 6G patent filings, with over 111 research projects funded amounting to Rs 300 crore.

The minister highlighted the transformative promise of 6G technology, which will employ TeraHertz frequency bands to achieve data rates up to 1 terabit per second—100 times faster than 5G. As India moves towards becoming a global technology leader, its success with 6G development could define its economic prosperity for decades.

Expected to create new industries, 6G technology has the potential to add USD 1 trillion to India's economy by 2035. Moreover, indigenous 6G advancements would ensure secure communication systems developed within the country, further solidifying its technological autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025