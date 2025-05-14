EU Greenlights Microsoft's Price Adjustment in Antitrust Saga
EU antitrust regulators are likely to approve Microsoft's proposal to change pricing for Office products, addressing concerns raised by a complaint from Slack. The move aims to resolve an antitrust case that may have ended with significant penalties. Input from competitors and customers will be sought soon.
In a significant turn of events, EU antitrust regulators are poised to endorse Microsoft's proposal to adjust the pricing structure of its Office products. This initiative is aimed at differentiating between products bundled with its Teams app and those sold without it.
The move comes in response to a 2020 complaint lodged by Slack, now part of Salesforce, alleging anti-competitive practices that unfairly bundled Microsoft's offerings, potentially leading to substantial penalties for the tech giant.
As part of the resolution process, the European Commission plans to solicit feedback from industry rivals and customers about Microsoft's proposed pricing changes in the coming months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
