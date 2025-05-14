EU Greenlights Microsoft's Price Adjustment in Antitrust Saga

In a significant turn of events, EU antitrust regulators are poised to endorse Microsoft's proposal to adjust the pricing structure of its Office products. This initiative is aimed at differentiating between products bundled with its Teams app and those sold without it.

The move comes in response to a 2020 complaint lodged by Slack, now part of Salesforce, alleging anti-competitive practices that unfairly bundled Microsoft's offerings, potentially leading to substantial penalties for the tech giant.

As part of the resolution process, the European Commission plans to solicit feedback from industry rivals and customers about Microsoft's proposed pricing changes in the coming months.

