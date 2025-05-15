Left Menu

Chandigarh's Beacon of Digital Resilience: The CopConnect Cyber Wellness Clinic

The CopConnect Cyber Wellness Clinic, launched by NITTR Chandigarh in partnership with ISAC and Zscaler, aims to combat the surge in AI-powered cyberattacks in India. This facility enhances cybersecurity education and offers practical training in cybercrime prevention, supporting collaboration between academia, law enforcement, and industry.

Updated: 15-05-2025 14:22 IST
In response to escalating AI-powered cyberattacks in India, the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTR) Chandigarh launched the CopConnect Cyber Wellness Clinic. Opened on April 30, 2025, this facility aims to make Chandigarh a key player in cybersecurity education and resilience.

Supported by Zscaler's CSR initiative and in collaboration with ISAC, the clinic offers valuable programs to educate citizens on avoiding cyber threats. It will provide vital cybersecurity training and certifications to help mitigate the risks highlighted in the Zscaler ThreatLabz Phishing Report 2025.

Through its multifaceted approach, the clinic equips participants with practical cybersecurity skills. It serves as a critical resource for both individuals aiming to enter the cybersecurity field and for law enforcement agencies striving to protect vulnerable populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

