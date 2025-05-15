Left Menu

Airtel Launches AI-Powered Fraud Detection Solution Nationwide

Airtel has introduced a new fraud detection solution to block malicious websites on communication apps like WhatsApp and Facebook. Currently available in Haryana, a nationwide launch is planned. Amid rising digital fraud, this AI-powered solution safeguards users by blocking harmful sites, ensuring safer internet use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 16:24 IST
Airtel Launches AI-Powered Fraud Detection Solution Nationwide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Airtel has rolled out an innovative fraud detection solution aimed at identifying and blocking malicious websites across diverse communication platforms. Initially launched in the Haryana circle, this service will soon be rolled out across the country.

Given the alarming rise in digital fraud incidents, this service comes as a timely intervention. Airtel's AI-powered platform will provide real-time protection, verifying and blocking suspicious sites and offering secure internet browsing for all Airtel mobile and broadband users at no additional charge.

According to Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel, this move is the company's proactive response to an increasing number of sophisticated online scams. The service integrates advanced AI systems to deliver unparalleled accuracy in detecting and thwarting fraudulent activities, promising safer digital interactions for millions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025