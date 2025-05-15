Airtel Launches AI-Powered Fraud Detection Solution Nationwide
Airtel has introduced a new fraud detection solution to block malicious websites on communication apps like WhatsApp and Facebook. Currently available in Haryana, a nationwide launch is planned. Amid rising digital fraud, this AI-powered solution safeguards users by blocking harmful sites, ensuring safer internet use.
Airtel has rolled out an innovative fraud detection solution aimed at identifying and blocking malicious websites across diverse communication platforms. Initially launched in the Haryana circle, this service will soon be rolled out across the country.
Given the alarming rise in digital fraud incidents, this service comes as a timely intervention. Airtel's AI-powered platform will provide real-time protection, verifying and blocking suspicious sites and offering secure internet browsing for all Airtel mobile and broadband users at no additional charge.
According to Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel, this move is the company's proactive response to an increasing number of sophisticated online scams. The service integrates advanced AI systems to deliver unparalleled accuracy in detecting and thwarting fraudulent activities, promising safer digital interactions for millions.
