Trump Unveils Futuristic Fighter Jet Plans: The F-55 and F-22 Super

The U.S. government, under President Donald Trump, is planning the development of a twin-engined warplane called the F-55 and an upgrade to the F-22 Raptor, dubbed the F-22 Super. Trump announced these new projects and other defense updates at a business meeting in Doha with leading aerospace executives.

Updated: 15-05-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:05 IST
Trump Unveils Futuristic Fighter Jet Plans: The F-55 and F-22 Super
The United States is advancing its aerospace capabilities with the introduction of a twin-engined warplane named the F-55. Planned as both an upgrade to the Lockheed F-35 and a new development, it reflects the strategic vision outlined by U.S. President Donald Trump at an international business leaders' meeting in Doha.

Accompanied by heads of Boeing and GE Aerospace, Trump's address comes days after Qatar ordered 160 commercial jets from Boeing. In his speech, he detailed the F-55 alongside an enhanced F-22 model called the F-22 Super, promising cutting-edge technology and modernized capabilities.

With the unveiling of these advanced military projects, the focus remains on achieving superior air dominance. The proposed F-55 and F-22 Super signify a commitment to maintain the United States' strategic advantage in aerial combat, underscoring a continuing investment in next-generation military aviation.

