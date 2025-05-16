Left Menu

Critics Challenge OpenAI's Restructuring Amidst AI Ethics Concerns

A group opposed to OpenAI's restructuring argues that the new plan doesn't go far enough to align with its original mission to create AI for the public good. Critics, including Geoffrey Hinton, claim the restructuring prioritizes profits. OpenAI plans to convert its for-profit arm to a public benefit corporation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 02:53 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 02:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A letter from a group opposing OpenAI's restructuring was sent to attorneys-general in California and Delaware, arguing that the startup's new organizational plan falls short of adequately preventing the development of potentially dangerous artificial intelligence. The group, named Not For Private Gain, includes former OpenAI employees and AI experts.

The letter, submitted on May 12, was a response to OpenAI's announcement to modify its restructuring efforts, highlighting concerns that the revised plan still prioritizes investor profits over public good. Geoffrey Hinton, a prominent figure in AI and critic of the plan, believes the reorganization could compromise OpenAI's commitment to public benefit.

OpenAI intends to change its for-profit division into a public benefit corporation, a move it says balances financial and social goals. However, the opposition argues that this conversion doesn't require the corporation to prioritize mission objectives over profits, raising doubts about the nonprofit's level of control. OpenAI refuted these claims, maintaining that control would remain with the nonprofit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

