Bolt.Earth Pioneers India's Universal EV Fast Charging with LECCS Type 7

Bengaluru-based Bolt.Earth has become a trailblazer in India's EV charging landscape by integrating the LECCS Type 7 connector into its Blaze DC fast chargers. This strategic move positions Bolt.Earth as the frontrunner in offering a universal fast charging solution, crucial for the country's growing electric vehicle market.

The adoption of the LECCS connector, developed in tandem with OEM partners and standardized by the Bureau of Indian Standards, ensures compatibility with over 90% of India's electric two-wheelers, supported by manufacturers like Ather Energy and Hero MotoCorp.

With Blaze DC chargers now available in multiple power variants, Bolt.Earth aims to expand fast charging across India's cities, enhancing accessibility, and addressing concerns of range anxiety for EV users while further promoting the shift towards electric mobility.

