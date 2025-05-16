Mizoram Advances Digital Governance with Innovative Platforms
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma highlighted efforts to enhance digital governance at a conclave in Aizawl. The state has introduced multiple platforms to streamline services and improve public access. Initiatives include grievance redressal systems, dashboards, and e-services for taxes. Continued digital advancements include AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.
16-05-2025
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced ongoing initiatives aimed at bolstering digital governance in the state at a recent digital transformation conclave in Aizawl.
Highlighted were innovative platforms like the State Public Grievances Redressal and Monitoring System, and other e-services, marking significant strides in enhancing public access and efficiency.
Lalduhoma also emphasized the state's commitment to integrating cutting-edge technologies like AI and cloud computing to further augment service delivery, illustrating the government's proactive approach despite challenges such as recent cybersecurity breaches.
