Mizoram Advances Digital Governance with Innovative Platforms

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced ongoing initiatives aimed at bolstering digital governance in the state at a recent digital transformation conclave in Aizawl.

Highlighted were innovative platforms like the State Public Grievances Redressal and Monitoring System, and other e-services, marking significant strides in enhancing public access and efficiency.

Lalduhoma also emphasized the state's commitment to integrating cutting-edge technologies like AI and cloud computing to further augment service delivery, illustrating the government's proactive approach despite challenges such as recent cybersecurity breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)