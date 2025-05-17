Left Menu

Nvidia's China Dilemma: Navigating Chip Restrictions

Nvidia is reassessing its approach to the Chinese market following U.S. restrictions on its Hopper H20 chip sales. CEO Jensen Huang confirmed no new Hopper version would be released for China, indicating challenges in adapting products under current government guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 10:44 IST
Nvidia

Nvidia is in the process of re-evaluating its strategy for China following recent limitations imposed by the U.S. government on its Hopper H20 chip sales in the region. CEO Jensen Huang announced on Saturday that the company will not release a modified version of the Hopper chip for China.

In response to inquiries about future chip products for China, Huang stated, "It's not going to be Hopper because modifying it is no longer feasible." These comments were made during a livestream reported by Taiwan's Formosa TV News network.

The development highlights challenges faced by tech companies in navigating international trade regulations while attempting to cater to a significant market like China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

