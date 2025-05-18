Left Menu

Adani Group Partners with Sparton for Indigenous Sonobuoy Solutions

Gautam Adani's conglomerate has signed a deal with US firm Sparton to produce anti-submarine warfare systems for the Indian Navy. This partnership aims to localise sonobuoy production under India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, marking the first private Indian company to offer such solutions.

In a significant move toward boosting India's defense capabilities, the Adani Group has entered into a collaboration with the US-based company Sparton to manufacture advanced anti-submarine warfare systems. The agreement focuses on producing electronic sensors and navigation systems for the Indian Navy, reinforcing India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

This partnership enables the indigenous assembly of sonobuoys, crucial for enhancing Undersea Domain Awareness. Adani Defence & Aerospace will pair its extensive manufacturing expertise with Sparton's cutting-edge anti-submarine warfare technology to offer competitive, mission-ready solutions designed and made in India.

Sparton's acquisition by Elbit Systems and Adani Group's previous collaborations with the Israeli firm underscore a deepening strategy of self-reliance in defense technology. The partnership promises to enhance India's maritime defense infrastructure drastically, creating high-tech jobs and reducing dependency on foreign systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

