Guidehouse Expands Global Reach with New Innovation Hub in Chennai

In a significant move to bolster its global operations, Guidehouse has launched a cutting-edge 250,000 square foot facility in Chennai, India. The state-of-the-art campus at Keppel One Paramount is set to host up to 5,000 employees, reinforcing the firm's investment in India's robust talent pool.

This new facility, strategically spread across nine acres, serves as a beacon of innovation and collaboration. It is specifically designed to cater to Guidehouse's diverse operations in healthcare, financial services, and technology, among others. With modern amenities including flexible workstations and wellness zones, the campus embodies Guidehouse's commitment to creating a future-ready workspace.

Mahendra Rawat, Partner and Country Head of Guidehouse India, emphasized the pivotal role of the Chennai site in the company's expansion strategy. Notably, the firm is engaging with local NGOs to support sustainable development, underscoring its dedication to community and environmental projects. With over 18,000 employees across more than 50 locations, Guidehouse continues to mark its presence as a leader in advisory and technology solutions.

