Guidehouse Expands Global Reach with New Innovation Hub in Chennai

Guidehouse, a global advisory and technology firm, has inaugurated a new 250,000 sq. ft. facility in Chennai, designed to accommodate 5,000 employees. The LEED Platinum-certified campus aims to drive innovation and collaboration, further expanding Guidehouse's footprint in India with a focus on sustainable growth and inclusive development.

In a significant move to bolster its global operations, Guidehouse has launched a cutting-edge 250,000 square foot facility in Chennai, India. The state-of-the-art campus at Keppel One Paramount is set to host up to 5,000 employees, reinforcing the firm's investment in India's robust talent pool.

This new facility, strategically spread across nine acres, serves as a beacon of innovation and collaboration. It is specifically designed to cater to Guidehouse's diverse operations in healthcare, financial services, and technology, among others. With modern amenities including flexible workstations and wellness zones, the campus embodies Guidehouse's commitment to creating a future-ready workspace.

Mahendra Rawat, Partner and Country Head of Guidehouse India, emphasized the pivotal role of the Chennai site in the company's expansion strategy. Notably, the firm is engaging with local NGOs to support sustainable development, underscoring its dedication to community and environmental projects. With over 18,000 employees across more than 50 locations, Guidehouse continues to mark its presence as a leader in advisory and technology solutions.

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

