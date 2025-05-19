Left Menu

Mitsubishi Shifts Gears: Halts Investment in Renault's Ampere

Mitsubishi Motors has opted not to proceed with its planned investment in Renault's electric vehicle business, Ampere, signaling a change in its EV strategy. The company still plans to develop Renault-based cars. Similarly, Nissan withdrew its investment to focus on restructuring efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 19-05-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 21:37 IST
Mitsubishi Shifts Gears: Halts Investment in Renault's Ampere
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Mitsubishi Motors announced on Monday a strategic pivot, choosing to withdraw its planned investment in Renault's electric vehicle venture, Ampere. This decision marks a significant shift in Mitsubishi's EV approach.

Despite this withdrawal, Mitsubishi remains dedicated to producing new models based on Renault platforms. It is also open to continued collaboration, including exploring potential OEM vehicles with Renault and Ampere.

In a similar move, Japan's Nissan has retracted its investment in Ampere to allocate resources toward a substantial restructuring initiative. Meanwhile, Ampere assures it can sustain its growth without minority shareholder financing, as Renault's EV sales surged in the first quarter with new model releases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025