Pioneering Security: L&T Technology's Strategic MoU with BITS Pilani

L&T Technology Services announced its collaboration with BITS Pilani and CRENS through a newly signed MoU aimed at bolstering R&D and skill development in national security domains.

Based at BITS Pilani's Hyderabad campus, CRENS will spearhead this initiative by engaging with law enforcement, industry, and academia for technological breakthroughs and workforce enhancement.

This partnership will also see involvement from defence authorities and startups, focusing on cybersecurity, digital forensics, and other critical areas, alongside offering mentorship and incubation support.

(With inputs from agencies.)