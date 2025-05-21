Pioneering Security: L&T Technology's Strategic MoU with BITS Pilani
L&T Technology Services has joined forces with BITS Pilani and CRENS to advance R&D and skill development in national security. Special focus will be on areas like cybersecurity and digital forensics, while also supporting startups and engaging with defence experts for innovation and security challenges.
L&T Technology Services announced its collaboration with BITS Pilani and CRENS through a newly signed MoU aimed at bolstering R&D and skill development in national security domains.
Based at BITS Pilani's Hyderabad campus, CRENS will spearhead this initiative by engaging with law enforcement, industry, and academia for technological breakthroughs and workforce enhancement.
This partnership will also see involvement from defence authorities and startups, focusing on cybersecurity, digital forensics, and other critical areas, alongside offering mentorship and incubation support.
