Left Menu

Pioneering Security: L&T Technology's Strategic MoU with BITS Pilani

L&T Technology Services has joined forces with BITS Pilani and CRENS to advance R&D and skill development in national security. Special focus will be on areas like cybersecurity and digital forensics, while also supporting startups and engaging with defence experts for innovation and security challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 13:09 IST
Pioneering Security: L&T Technology's Strategic MoU with BITS Pilani
Representative Image Image Credit: Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • India

L&T Technology Services announced its collaboration with BITS Pilani and CRENS through a newly signed MoU aimed at bolstering R&D and skill development in national security domains.

Based at BITS Pilani's Hyderabad campus, CRENS will spearhead this initiative by engaging with law enforcement, industry, and academia for technological breakthroughs and workforce enhancement.

This partnership will also see involvement from defence authorities and startups, focusing on cybersecurity, digital forensics, and other critical areas, alongside offering mentorship and incubation support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025