Refroid Technologies Launches India's First Indigenous CDU for Advanced Data Centers
Refroid Technologies has unveiled SentraFlo, India's first Liquid-to-Liquid Coolant Distribution Units for Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling in data centers. These innovative solutions are crucial for supporting high-density AI and HPC workloads, reflecting India's capability in developing future-ready technology.
Refroid Technologies, a leading Indian innovator in advanced cooling solutions, has introduced the SentraFlo Series. This pioneering Liquid-to-Liquid Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) solution is designed to optimize Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling (DCLC) applications, marking a significant advancement for India's high-density AI and HPC workloads.
The SentraFlo cooling ecosystem features customizable CDU capacities, advanced monitoring, and fault tolerance, crafted for both hyperscale and enterprise-grade deployments. This scalable solution, with capacities ranging from 200 kW to 2 MW, showcases intelligent design and real-time remote monitoring capabilities.
CEO Satya Bhavaraju emphasizes that SentraFlo positions India as a key player in the global liquid cooling market. CTO Srikanth Kanduri highlights the focus on reliability and efficiency, with deployments beginning in June 2025. This launch embodies a major milestone in India's tech innovation landscape.
