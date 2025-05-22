Refroid Technologies Launches India's First Indigenous CDU for Advanced Data Centers

Refroid Technologies, a leading Indian innovator in advanced cooling solutions, has introduced the SentraFlo Series. This pioneering Liquid-to-Liquid Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU) solution is designed to optimize Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling (DCLC) applications, marking a significant advancement for India's high-density AI and HPC workloads.

The SentraFlo cooling ecosystem features customizable CDU capacities, advanced monitoring, and fault tolerance, crafted for both hyperscale and enterprise-grade deployments. This scalable solution, with capacities ranging from 200 kW to 2 MW, showcases intelligent design and real-time remote monitoring capabilities.

CEO Satya Bhavaraju emphasizes that SentraFlo positions India as a key player in the global liquid cooling market. CTO Srikanth Kanduri highlights the focus on reliability and efficiency, with deployments beginning in June 2025. This launch embodies a major milestone in India's tech innovation landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)