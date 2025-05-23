Left Menu

Denmark's Dazzling Victory: A Historic Upset in Ice Hockey

In a stunning upset, Denmark defeated Canada 2-1 in the IIHF World Championship quarter-finals. Nikolaj Ehlers tied the game with just minutes left, and Nick Olesen scored the winning goal. Denmark advances to face Switzerland in the semi-finals at Stockholm's Avicii Arena.

Updated: 23-05-2025 02:39 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 02:39 IST
In a historic upset, Canada was unexpectedly eliminated from the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championship by co-hosts Denmark, losing 2-1 in the quarter-finals. This match is already being hailed as one of the biggest surprises in tournament history.

Meanwhile, Sweden secured a commanding 5-2 victory over the Czech Republic, setting themselves up for a thrilling showdown against Team USA, who had previously defeated Finland 5-2 in Stockholm that same day.

With less than three minutes remaining, Denmark was a goal down before Nikolaj Ehlers equalized, and Nick Olesen clinched the game-winner just 49 seconds from the buzzer. Denmark now moves on to face Switzerland, following Switzerland's dominant 6-0 triumph over Austria. The semi-finals are scheduled for Saturday at Stockholm's Avicii Arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

