Apple Stocks Dive Amid Tariff Threat

Apple's stock suffered a notable decline after President Trump's announcement of a potential 25% tariff on iPhones not manufactured within the U.S. This led to drops across major stock index futures, highlighting tensions in the trade policies impacting tech giants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Apple shares experienced significant depreciation on Friday following President Donald Trump's announcement. The President warned of a 25% tariff on iPhones if they are not produced domestically, prompting the stocks to tumble by 3.1% in premarket trading to $195.26.

The announcement had rippling effects across stock futures. As of 07:29 a.m. ET, the Dow E-minis decreased by 126 points, or 0.3%, S&P 500 E-minis fell by 19 points, or 0.32%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis went down by 88.25 points, or 0.42%.

This development underscores ongoing trade tensions that continue to put pressure on technology firms like Apple, affecting investor confidence and market stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

