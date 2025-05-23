Apple Stocks Dive Amid Tariff Threat

Apple shares experienced significant depreciation on Friday following President Donald Trump's announcement. The President warned of a 25% tariff on iPhones if they are not produced domestically, prompting the stocks to tumble by 3.1% in premarket trading to $195.26.

The announcement had rippling effects across stock futures. As of 07:29 a.m. ET, the Dow E-minis decreased by 126 points, or 0.3%, S&P 500 E-minis fell by 19 points, or 0.32%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis went down by 88.25 points, or 0.42%.

This development underscores ongoing trade tensions that continue to put pressure on technology firms like Apple, affecting investor confidence and market stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)