Left Menu

Trade Tensions and Tariffs Shake U.S. Markets Ahead of Memorial Weekend

U.S. stock futures fell after President Trump recommended 50% tariffs on the EU and warned Apple of tariffs unless it produced phones in the U.S. The Dow, S&P, and Nasdaq futures declined, while the CBOE Volatility Index spiked. Concerns over debt and upcoming legislation added to market anxiety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:58 IST
Trade Tensions and Tariffs Shake U.S. Markets Ahead of Memorial Weekend
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures experienced a drop on Friday following President Donald Trump's suggestion of imposing a 50% tariff on the European Union. Simultaneously, Apple's stock suffered a decline after Trump's warning that tariffs would apply to its phones if not manufactured in the U.S.

According to Trump's remarks on Truth Social, the European Union was primarily formed to exploit the United States through trade, making negotiations challenging. Apple faced possible 25% tariffs on phones sold domestically unless produced within U.S. borders, causing a nearly 4% decrease in its premarket trading value.

As of 08:08 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis decreased 625 points (1.49%), S&P 500 E-minis dropped 93.25 points (1.59%), and Nasdaq 100 E-minis fell 405 points (1.91%). Andre Bakhos of Ingenium Analytics noted that tariffs introduced substantial market uncertainty. Other major stocks like Amazon and Nvidia also saw declines, while the CBOE Volatility Index spiked, indicating heightened risk sentiment amid the impending Memorial Day market closure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025