Market Turmoil: Tariffs and Tumbling Tech Stocks

Wall Street braced for significant losses on Friday, triggered by President Donald Trump's proposal of 50% tariffs on the European Union, which set a bearish tone across major U.S. stock indexes.

Apple, in particular, experienced a sharp downturn after Trump warned of 25% tariffs if its iPhones, sold in the United States, were not manufactured domestically. The tech giant's shares dropped by nearly 3.3% in premarket trading, contributing to the broader market pessimism.

The financial landscape was further complicated by concerns over mounting national debt, as the U.S. House passed a major tax and spending bill. Despite a brief respite from Intuit's positive earnings forecast, trading was expected to slow ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

