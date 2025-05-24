Left Menu

Tripura Pioneers AI and 5G Infrastructure in Northeast India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha highlights the state's efforts in developing AI and 5G infrastructure. The initiatives aim to enhance operational efficiency and connectivity across the northeastern region. The government is investing in data centers and promoting AI and 5G for innovation and growth across various industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 24-05-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 17:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced advancements in AI and 5G technologies to support infrastructure in the state. These efforts aim to unlock new growth opportunities and enhance efficiency across industries.

Speaking at the North East Investment Summit, Saha emphasized the state's commitment to technological development, including allocating land for regional data centers.

With the implementation of paperless administration and extensive 5G connectivity, Tripura seeks to foster innovation and prosperity in the northeastern region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

