Uniqey's Transformation: From Tax Chat to Comprehensive Financial Platform
Digital tax platform JJ Tax has rebranded to Uniqey. Originally a tax-only service, it now offers comprehensive services in taxation, compliance, legal, and accounting. With over 1.5 million users, Uniqey aims to simplify financial processes for startups and SMEs, reporting a revenue increase of 1,665% since inception.
- Country:
- India
Uniqey has unveiled its new identity, transitioning from JJ Tax to focus on a wider array of services including taxation, compliance, legal, and accounting. The rebranding aims to create a stronger brand that better serves India's startups and SMEs.
Initially launched as a chat-based tax app, Uniqey has expanded its offerings, now boasting over 1.5 million users across the country. The company aims to simplify financial procedures with its upgraded app, offering more functionalities for ease of use.
Founder CA J Jambukeswaran emphasized the platform's significant growth, with a reported 1,665% increase in revenue since its creation, underscoring the demand for comprehensive, tech-driven financial solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ONDC Drives 20% Revenue Growth for MSMEs in Tier II and III Cities
Google Launches AI Accelerator to Propel Indian Startups
UK Defence Boost: New Era for SMEs and Innovation
Celebrating 75 Years: KASSIA's Platinum Jubilee Marks a Milestone for Karnataka's MSMEs
India’s Startup Ecosystem Gets Major Boost: 187 Startups Approved for Tax Exemption