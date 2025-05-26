Uniqey's Transformation: From Tax Chat to Comprehensive Financial Platform

Uniqey has unveiled its new identity, transitioning from JJ Tax to focus on a wider array of services including taxation, compliance, legal, and accounting. The rebranding aims to create a stronger brand that better serves India's startups and SMEs.

Initially launched as a chat-based tax app, Uniqey has expanded its offerings, now boasting over 1.5 million users across the country. The company aims to simplify financial procedures with its upgraded app, offering more functionalities for ease of use.

Founder CA J Jambukeswaran emphasized the platform's significant growth, with a reported 1,665% increase in revenue since its creation, underscoring the demand for comprehensive, tech-driven financial solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)